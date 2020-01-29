IT companies in Hyderabad take precautions to keep Coronavirus at bay

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and manufacturing companies in the city have begun taking some precautionary measures following concerns over Coronavirus. Several of them are asking their employees to observe strict hygiene and wash their hands frequently apart from using sanitizers.

These companies have installed hand sanitizers at work bays and have instructed employees to take ample precautions while interacting with people suffering from flu. Housekeeping staffers and security guards in certain companies have been supplied with face masks as a basic precaution.

"The Society for Cyberabad Security Council has not sent out any official mail to its partner companies. However, in the IT industry, a basic vigil is being maintained by some companies," noted Krishna Yedula, general secretary of SCSC said.

He added that there is no panic and these are just precautionary measures. Meanwhile, Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has listed out some precautions for its member companies. "Mails have been sent to companies on precautions to be taken. Also, TITA has sought that vigil and restrictions be maintained while travelling to countries where cases of the Coronavirus infection have been confirmed," stated M Sandeep Kumar, president of TITA.

Express also confirmed that employees of a China-based company, who travelled in the recent past, have been told to get themselves checked up in hospitals.