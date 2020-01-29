Home Cities Hyderabad

World’s largest meditation centre comes to Hyderabad

To mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Heartfulness Institute, unveiled the meditation centre slated to be the world’s largest.

Ramdev in Hyderabad at Heartfulness centre on Monday

Ramdev in Hyderabad at Heartfulness centre on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Heartfulness Institute, unveiled the meditation centre slated to be the world’s largest. It is dedicated to the first guide of Heartfulness Lalaji Maharaj affectionately known as Daaji, the present guide of Heartfulness, in the presence of several dignitaries.

Heartfulness practitioners surpass 4+ million across 130 countries with over 13,000 trainers and thousands of touchpoints.Kanha Shantivanam is a 1,400-acre pristine self sustain green oasis that is conducive for highest quality of habitation be it for humans, flora or fauna.

Commenting on the occasion Daaji Guide of Heartfulness said, “A unique moment in history is unfolding today with the completion of 75 years of the organisation’s service to humankind. The meditation centre has been designed not just as a structure of physical importance but as an inspiration for all those who seek to better their lives through practice of meditation – the gift made available to humankind by the universe.”

Elaborating on the fact that this meditation practice is offered free to one and all, Daaji said, “Babuji Maharaj, the spiritual guide and the founder of Shri Ram Chandra Mission believed that ‘God is not for sale; and suppose if He was for sale, how much can you pay?’ Hence no money is ever charged whatsoever for this practice. The fact that the entire edifice of Kanha Shantivanam has been built solely on voluntary donations is a proof that when hearts are touched, people come forward and contribute whenever and wherever required.

Commemorating 75 years 

Three sessions spanning 28-30 Jan, 1-3 Feb and 7-9  will host 1.2 lakh practitioners who will part of mass meditation activity to commemorate the milestone of 75 years. The President of India  Ramnath Kovind and Anna Hazare will address the practitioners on February 2 and 8 respectively. The facility is spread over an area of 1,400 acres.

  • World’s largest meditation centre built on 30 acres can accommodate.

  • 100,000 practitioners at one go.

  • Heartfulness is offered free of cost to all those who seek it.

