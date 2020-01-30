Gold, foreign currency, and cigarettes seized at RGIA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from Delhi were nabbed by the air intelligence officials on Wednesday for attempting to smuggle foreign currency to Dubai through a Delhi-bound flight.

Foreign currency in various denominations equivalent to Rs 16.5 lakh was recovered from them, officials said.

In another case, acting on a specific report, the authorities seized foreign cigarettes illegally being transported into the country. Ten cartons of cigarette packets were seized from 10 passengers who arrived in Hyderabad from different locations including Malaysia, Cambodia, and Dubai. The seized property is worth `50 lakh, officials said.