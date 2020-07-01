E-auditions of pageant attracts women from Telangana, AP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mrs India Telangana, a platform for married women, organised its e-auditions spread over a week from June 22-28 to accommodate the large number of participants in the pageant. Regional Director Mamta Trivedi said that 2020 is the third edition of Mrs India Telangana. “We had hundreds of registrations for 2020.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, we used technology and went for E-auditions. We did not dilute the basis of our selection and at the same time, did not put any of our participants at any risk. After seven days, it can be said that we could provide a memorable experience to all the wonderful women, who exhibited tremendous mental resolve and participated in the auditions”.

Doctors, software professionals, artists, teachers and other ladies from diverse backgrounds, not only from metros such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, but also from Adilabad, Warangal, Kothagudem, Anantapur, Kakinada and Tirupati.

The pageant, a women empowerment initiative looks for a beautiful overall personality who can be a role-model for other married women to establish their identity, showcase their talent and realise their potential, said Mamta who is herself is a pageant winner and a role model. She has been conferred with “Pride of Telangana” award and won the TAA Virtuoso Best Beauty Pageant organizer Award for the 2019 event.

Mamta is also the Goodwill Ambassador for The Akshaya Patra Foundation (TAPF) and founder president of the NGO, SEWA. She has been instrumental in adopting a Government Girls High school with the objective of empowering young girls. She contributes actively to several social causes. She is a member of FICCI FLO and was one of the two finalists from FLO Hyderabad Chapter for the National FLO Incubator Start-up Awards 2020.