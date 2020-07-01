Hyderabad District Education Officer warns private schools against fee hike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO) has warned private schools against increasing any category of fees during the academic year 2020-21.



Issuing a circular, the DEO directed deputy education officers and deputy inspector of schools to initiate appropriate action against violators.



Earlier, the government had specified that schools and educational institutes could only collect tuition fee on a monthly basis.

Referring to the State School Education Department’s GO No.46, DEO B Venkata Narasamma has asked all private unaided recognised schools which are affiliated to the State Board, CBSE, ICSE or any other governing body, not to increase any kind of fees for the current academic year.