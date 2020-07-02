BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar lends support to farmers opposing link roads near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP senior leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar on Wednesday visited Uppal Bagayat and Peerazadiguda to lend his support to farmers who are opposing the laying of link roads on their fields.

"When these farmers have been opposing any kind of construction or link roads on their fields, why have government officials chosen these fertile fields to lay the roads," asked Prabhakar. The leader said he would throw his weight behind the farmers' agitation since the construction was in violation of their constitutional rights.

Prabhakar said that officials in HMDA, GHMC and HRDCL were acting as per the directions of local TRS leaders. He alleged that the officials were forcibly evicting farmers from their precious lands in order to lay link roads. Accusing the TRS government of being anti-farmer, Prabhakar warned of large-scale agitations in future.