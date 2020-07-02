STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Ferrari theft: Accused may have stolen other cars too, say police

According to the police, the modus operandi of the operation is that they pose as travel agents and middlemen for doing vehicle registration work at different transport departments.

Published: 02nd July 2020 10:18 AM

Ferrari logo

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad police, who nabbed three persons in connection with the theft of a high-end Ferrari worth Rs 2 crore on Tuesday, is likely to take action against the Delhi-based middlemen who are the key suspects in the case.

On Tuesday, Karkhana police arrested Bhupender, Raghuram and another man named Saddam for the theft of the high-end car. The police suspect that the accused may have duped a number of businessmen across the country on the pretext of providing vehicle registration for their high-end cars. 

According to the police, the modus operandi of the operation is that they pose as travel agents and middlemen for doing vehicle registration work at different transport departments. If anyone approached them for getting their cars registered, they deliberately delayed the registration process after obtaining money from the owners, and got the vehicle registered on their names.

Later, they claimed that the vehicle in fact belonged to them and that it was legally valid. In the case of the Ferrari, one Prince Pathak (a Delhi-based broker) had played a key role in the theft of the car. He hired the accused to handle the registration process in shifting the ownership from the actual owner’ to his name.

Businessmen seeking RTA work were main targets 

"The accused had obtained the owner’s details and tried to dupe him by taking away the car. In the preliminary probe, it was revealed that the accused formed a gang and collected details of businessmen in need of RTA work for their new high-end vehicles," the investigation officer said

