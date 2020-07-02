Tomato prices go through the roof in Hyderabad as supply dips

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prices of tomatoes, an essential kitchen staple, have sky-rocketed in the city in recent days. Tomatoes which were being sold at Rs 8 per kg just a few days back in the wholesale market are now Rs 45 per kg.

In the retail market, prices of tomatoes range from Rs 50-70 per kg depending on the area. Officials say that the prices will shoot up further in the coming days and will continue to pinch pockets till the end of July.

Speaking to Express, selection grade secretary of the Agricultural Marketing Committee, Bowenpally, Srinivas Lokini says that tomato prices have risen sharply due to an uptick in demand as against a dip in supply. He explains that the local supply of tomatoes goes down during these months, as Telangana’s tomato season is essentially between October-March.

"After the supply in the State drops, the arrival of tomatoes is mostly from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh which sustains the State till the end of September. Every year, there is a slight increase in the tomato prices during this season but this year it is drastic, due to the pandemic," he adds.

Tomato wholesalers from Madannapet and Bowenpally vegetable mandis told Express that while prices have been rising in the last few weeks, the increase was gradual. But in the last one week, there has been a sudden spike. Last year in the same month, a cart of 25 kg of tomatoes was being sold at Rs 800. On Wednesday, the price of a tomato cart was Rs1,100.