STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Chemical firm near Hyderabad pollutes soil for 15 years with carcinogen

Serially ignoring Telangana PCB's orders, the 30-year-old Vishnu Chemicals Ltd has not lifted 2 lakh tonnes of hazardous waste outside its premises.

Published: 03rd July 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How long can a company violate laws, pollute the environment with a carcinogenic compound and yet continue to operate without facing any repercussions? In Hyderabad, this period appears to be 15 years.

It has come to notice that a 30-year-old listed chemical company, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd, which has its unit at Gaddapotharam on outskirts of Hyderabad, has not lifted 2 lakh tonnes of hazardous waste in the landfill outside the industry’s premises.

This waste continues to pollute the land with hexavalent chromium, despite the company being ordered to clear it all way back in 2005 by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board. The company has serially ignored orders and notices issued by the APPCB and later by the Telangana PCB.

Over the years, various committees were formed and studies conducted but a nonchalant Vishnu Chemicals, which manufactures various chromium compounds, has not bothered to lift the waste and get it processed at the hazardous waste processing unit located nearby at Dundigal.

Earlier studies commissioned by the Pollution Control Board, have detected hexavalent chromium contamination in the soil surrounding the area where the hazardous waste is stored, to be as high as 3,000 times the prescribed limit of 0.5mg/L.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board, last month, on June 23, issued a notice to the chemical company that it must lift the two lakh tonnes of hazardous waste and send it to the hazardous waste disposal facility in Dundigal.

The PCB also directed the firm to furnish an action plan within 15 days. TSPCB took up the matter after an advocate and environmentalist, Damodar Reddy Pakanati raised the issue. The advocate said that another company named Deccan Chromate which had similarly violated norms and contaminating the environment with hexavalent chromium, was closed down. But no such action had been taken against Vishnu Chemicals.

Soil contaminated

The hexavalent chromium contamination in the soil surrounding the area where the waste is stored, is 3,000 times higher than the prescribed limit of 0.5mg/L

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vishnu Chemicals Hyderbad soil pollution Telangana Pollution Control Body
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp