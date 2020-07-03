STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NPCI to set up Smart Data Centre in Hyderabad

The umbrella organisation for operating retail payments said that it had chosen Telangana as it is one of fastest growing IT corridors in the country.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao launches the Smart Data Centre of NPCI in Hyderabad on Thursday

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao launches the Smart Data Centre of NPCI in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, is all set to launch its own Smart Data Centre in Hyderabad.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao formally laid the foundation stone for the centre here on Thursday. The centre will host major services under the Digital India initiatives. It would be located in Narsingi village in Rangareddy district, according to an official press release.

NPCI said it had chosen Telangana as it is one of fastest growing IT corridors in the country. "It has the advantage of supportive geographical presence, abundant human resources, network, infrastructure and extraordinary support from the Telangana government. This will add to Telangana's brand equity in attracting investments in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector," the release said.

The Smart Data Centre is being built with an Internet of Things (IoT) based building- management system that will have eight layers of security.

The building would have the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.59 with high availability of power directly from 33KV grid. NPCI has hired L&T as its turnkey contractor for building the Smart Date Centre.

Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of NPCI said, "Our focus will remain on enhancing acceptance infrastructure for digital payments so as to encourage customers towards digital transactions to achieve RBI and the government’s cashless objective. With the Smart Data Centre, we are happy to create more employment opportunities as well."

