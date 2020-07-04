STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crore seized, five in the dock

Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Friday arrested five persons for importing foreign cigarettes illegally and selling them at higher prices.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

The cigarettes were imported from China, Malaysia, Switzerland and South Korea, among other countries | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

The cigarettes were imported from China, Malaysia, Switzerland and South Korea, among other countries | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Friday arrested five persons for importing foreign cigarettes illegally and selling them at higher prices. Police seized cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crore from the accused. The arrested persons are Vipul Ranka, Jagadish Kumar, Doongarchand Shrishrimal, Pavan Kumar Perthani and M A Haneef.

Another accused, Ravinder Singh Sarna, is absconding. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the main accused, Vipul Ranka, was running a business called D Rajesh Kumar and Co, situated at Begum Bazar, and would sell tailoring material and incense sticks. Due to insufficient income, he entered into the business of selling foreign cigarettes. Ranka became acquainted with the owner of Sarna Transports. He would purchase huge quantities of foreign cigarettes from him and sell them at D Rajesh Kumar & Co to known customers for high prices.

Ranka had hired the other accused for running the business. The cigarettes were being illegally smuggled from foreign countries such as China, Malaysia, Switzerland and South Korea, among others, to evade taxes and were being sold in New Delhi, Hyderabad and other States at cheaper rates than the MRP, but with heavy profit margins to the sellers, the police said. As compared to Indian brands, many customers would prefer to buy these imported cigarettes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cigarettes
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp