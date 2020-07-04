Sharing ‘coming out’ stories online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since the Delhi High Court scrapped section 377 on July 2, 2009, the LGBTQIA+ community in the country has celebrated this day as the Indian Coming Out Day. Mobbera Foundation, a non-profit organisation, on Thursday held an Instagram Live with members of the community, who discussed how they came out to their friends and families.

Viswa Teja

It was hosted by the foundation’s co-founder and vice-president Anil. Viswa Teja, one of the speakers, said: “It was not easy for me to come out as gay. It took three and half years to accept myself. Self-doubt kept troubling me. I first opened up about my sexuality to a male, straight friend, who immediately accepted me. I was bullied in college for the way I walked and talked, but my close friend always stood up for me.” Viswa and Anil also spoke on how their community still has to face harassment, and urged everyone not to be bogged down by it. Another person who joined the session was Hepzibah Smith, founder of People’s Choice Cafe, opened exclusively for LGBTQIA+ community to create a safe space.

“I realised I was bisexual when I found both the leading hero and heroine cute in the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. I have been in love with the same gender as mine, and am okay with it.” The other speakers were Chetana, a model, and Pratik, an entrepreneur, who will soon launch his online store.