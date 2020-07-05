12 days on, Hyderabad man yet to get coronavirus test results

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the government has been criticising private labs for poor testing accuracy, it seems as if the capacity of public labs too have to be put under the microscope. In a shocking and bizarre incident, it has been 12 days since a bank employee, K Basilingappa belonging to Banjara Hills, locked himself up in his home as a Covid suspect, awaiting test results.

Though he gave his samples for testing at Sarojini Devi Hospital on June 22, there has been no response from the authorities yet. Chided by his company’s HR and ostracized by his neighbours, the 27-year-old man says that he regrets going for the test.

He also told Express that now, he is forced to live in isolation as a Covid patient without even being certain if he is one or not. It has to be mentioned here that Covid, in itself, has an infectious period of only 14 days. According to sources, this is the fate of several suspected Covid patients, as they are forced to go through an anxious wait of at least five days before getting the results.