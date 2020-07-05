3,000 public toilets in Hyderabad by Independence Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to prevent open urination and fight the COVID pandemic, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing 3,000 public toilets across the city on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials to complete the works by August 15, 2020.

The toilets would be pink in colour. A total of 2,729 spots have been identified for construction of public toilets — 500 each in LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Charminar, Serilingampally, Khairatabad zones, and 229 places were identified in Secunderabad Zone. The remaining 271 places will be identified at the earliest, said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

He instructed Zonal Commissioners to monitor the progress and ensure completion of public toilets by August 15.Officials state that 140 toilets have already been completed, and work is in progress at 237 other locations.

There should be one public toilet for every kilometre stretch of road, as per the norms of Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO). Going by this, Hyderabad needs 6,000 more toilets apart from the proposed 3,000.