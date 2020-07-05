Golconda Fort, Charminar to reopen on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Charminar and Golconda Fort, the two Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments listed under the city limits, are set to reopen to the public on July 6 after being closed down during the first Covid-19 lockdown in March.

ASI officials stated that not more than 2,000 visitors will be allowed at the monuments every day. Earlier, when religious establishments were allowed to open, the ASI-controlled Ramappa Temple and two other temples in the State, were reopened. Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory, the officials added.