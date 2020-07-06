STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad to get 33 more Basti clinics

In the first phase in 2019, close to 123 Basti Dawakhanas were established and in May 2020, another 44 Basti Dawakhanas were set up.

officials plan to set up 33 more Basti Dawakhanas in the city. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials plan to set up 33 more Basti Dawakhanas in the city in order to provide basic medical facilities to the poor. The civic body will provide buildings and other basic amenities required for these clinics. Following the directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, the GHMC is making arrangements for two Bast i Dawakhanas in each ward. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said that as of now, 168 Basti Dawakhanas were offering free consultation, vaccination, and medicines to citizens.

In the first phase in 2019, close to 123 Basti Dawakhanas were established and in May 2020, another 44 Basti Dawakhanas were set up. With the construction of 33 more Basti Dawakahas, the number of such clinics will reach 200 in GHMC limits. “As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the GHMC along with the Health and Family Welfare Department is providing medical facilitates to the poor and middleclass people in the localities, ” t h e G H M C Commissioner said in a statement.

