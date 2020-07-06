Complaint against Netflix for airing 'Krishna and His Leela'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A complaint was lodged against the popular streaming platform Netflix with the Shahinayathgunj police for airing the movie Krishna and His Leela. One Ram Yadav, a resident of Begum Bazar, lodged the complaint seeking immediate action against Netflix for airing a show that hurt the religious sentiments of a section of people by showing Lord Krishna as a playboy.

Krishna and His Leela is a 2020 Indian Telugu-language romantic film directed by Ravikanth Perepu and produced by Suresh Productions. It features Siddu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead roles.

In the film, the male protagonist, named Krishna, has sexual encounters with several women including one named Radha while struggling with commitment issues in a relationship. The film was released directly on Netflix on June 25, 2020. Yadav alleged that the streaming platform deliberately aired such movies and violated the rules of the government by abusing the Gods. Yadav also stated that they would raise their voice against Netflix on social media and motivate people against watching the streaming platform for airing such objectionable content. Based on the complaint, police made a general diary (GD) entry and said that they would look into the issue.