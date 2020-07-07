A new food delivery alternative

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Started by Hyderabad- based food tech organisation ‘Laalsa’, food app Yumzy uses AI-based technology to help deliver the best-preferred food to the customers connecting restaurants and customers directly. And now it has bagged $1 million funding from Indian and US-based investors.

The alternative solution

Speaking about the product, the CEO, Suresh Redyam – a technopreneur said, “At present, the need for alternate platforms for restaurateurs and hoteliers has become a need-of-the-hour. High dependency on food aggregators coupled with high commission-based models is leaving Restaurants in a fix, and that’s where our food Science platform comes into the picture.”

The app, he adds, gives a personalised experience to track, refine, and record user activity on its platform.

This helps the sellers by providing them with the right customer behaviour insights. incorporating artificial intelligence and consumer behaviour analytics provides restaurants with valuable insights and helps restaurateurs make well-informed decisions as food aggregators, besides levying high commissions on restaurants, are getting involved in conflicting business models, opening cloud kitchens, and using pre-existing consumer data to their benefit.