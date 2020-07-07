Visitors allowed inside Golconda Fort for a day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Confusion prevailed near Golconda Fort as those who had booked entry tickets online before the Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI) decided not to reopen Charminar and Golconda Fort, arrived at the Fort on Monday. The tourists had to be allowed inside as they had come from far-off places.

Sources said that if the visitors, who had come from far-off places, were sent back it would lead to more confusion.

Soon after that, officials saw to it that the online booking portal asi.payumoney.com was disabled till July 31. The booking for the same will be available from August 1 onwards with safety protocols. For those who gained access to visit the fort, officials had to ensure that they maintained social distancing and wore masks. When contacted, ASI officials denied to comment on the matter. According to information available with Express, the decision to close the fort came after the city police got in touch with the ASI officials, relaying fears about the spread of Covid-19 if the monuments are reopened.