'Disinfectant Dry Fog C-Gate': A gate to protect your sanitised aura

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad firm Ven Energy Processors, a 20-year-old power electronic equipment manufacturer, has developed “Disinfectant Dry Fog C-Gate”. The first gate has been installed at Hotel Daspalla in Jubilee Hills. The product, according to Dr Bidhan Das, a public health care expert and Principal Advisor to C-Gate, has a huge potential in the global market. “Hence, we have filed for a patent,” he shared. C-Gate germ-fighting dry fog system may not offer a magic cure but offers an additional layer of protection for over four hours as we battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, informs, Prasad Myneni, CEO of Ven Energy Pvt Ltd.

How it works:

The disinfection chamber allows people to disinfect themselves from head to toe. The mixed oxidant solution as a disinfectant is atomized into dry fog made up of tiny droplets. As a diluted disinfectant mixed solution becomes dry fog. The water in the droplet evaporates quickly, gets in contact with the virus and disinfects effectively, shares Prasad. One of the main components of the mixed oxidant solution is Hypochlorous Acid (HOCI). As per the CDC, USA, it fits the bil l as the most ideal disinfectant. HOCL is WHO approved Green Chemical and considered that it is harsh on Microbes and smooth on human tissues. HOCL is approved by FDA and Drug Controller, Govt of India as an antiseptic. It is used as a household disinfectant for surfaces, textiles and even fruits and vegetables in Korea and Japan, shares KV Mohan Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer. The main component is outsourced from the US from a patented and reliable source.

Effects and side-effects?

It is non-alcoholic and doesn’t have any harmful effects. It is easy to be installed both indoors and outdoors. It doesn’t leave scar, stains, and residues on the body. It is highly economical works with the least maintenance cost. It fogs for about 20 to 30 seconds with a gap of another 25 seconds, for a next person to walk in.

Human design

C-Gate disinfection chamber is based on human and entered design methodology, used especially for human interaction for ease, safety and efficacy shared Dr Bidhan.

Size does matter

Covid-19 is about 0.1 micrometers in size, and they often appear in clusters (rather than single viruses) measuring about 5 to 10 micrometers across, making each virus grouping about the same size as a Dry Fog droplet. It is believed that, when the face is unprotected by a mask, such viruses are propelled through the air in droplet groups of about 4 0 , 0 0 0 when sneezing, about 3,000 when coughing, and about 600 during 1 minute o f n o r m a l conversation. Dry Fog droplets of 5 to 10 microns in size, containing hypochlorous acid in 50ppm with temperature below 20 degrees with high anti-viral efficacy, are sent out to envelop and disinfect the airborne viruses. Fifty per cent of proceeds from the sale of this product will be given to some credible NGOs for charitable causes, the company stated in a press release.