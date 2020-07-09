31-yr-old man collapses, dies in front of hospital in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man with COVID symptoms collapsed and died on the road outside a hospital. In a video that has now gone viral, the body is lying on the roadside near ECIL crossroad with the deceased person’s mother and wife wailing beside him. It is learnt that the man, Prithviraj had just exited the hospital, which had referred him to another hospital as his condition was critical and deteriorating.

However, before he could even board an auto, he collapsed and passed away. A 108 ambulance staff rushed to resuscitate him, however, he had no pulse by then. “The victim hails from Jawaharnagar and was suffering from breathlessness and fever because of which he was taken to the hospital. However, doctors said his condition looked serious and hence he must head to a government facility,” said a police official from Kushaiguda police station. Since there were suspicions that the victim had Covid, the GHMC staff arranged for his final rites as per norms to avoid spread of virus.