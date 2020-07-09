Ban of Chinese apps in India opens opportunities for many Indian apps

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ban of Chinese apps in India, including the most popular TikTok, has opened a plethora of opportunities to many Indian apps to make their presence felt. According to media reports, TikTok has over 200 million users in India. The Indian apps are going all-out to grab the eyeballs of these Tik- Tokers who are now forced to look for alternate platforms to create and post content. One such short video app developed by an Indian company, Silverlabs India Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad is Rizzle. Established in June last year, this short video app has close to five million downloads on both Android and iOS, according to co-founder Lakshminath Dondetti.

“Within this month, we are looking at attracting at least 10K-50K of the top creators” shares the 49-year-old, who has previously worked with Qualcomm. The app has a 4.6 rating on Google Play and a 4.7 rating on App Store, and is described “as the home of short videos where creators can collab, discuss, debate, and talk about anything they want.” With offices in Hyderabad and San Jose, Lakshminath says, “It was clear to us that video is the future. We committed ourselves to build an interactive video platform that can be the home to global-scale discussions.”

Lakshminath informs, “Our focus is on original content. In fact, we do not have an upload option on our app, and the user has to create a video using the camera function through the app,” informs. Collabs by Rizzle is a feature they claim will change the current game of remote video collabs in the industry. Discussing the feature, cofounder, Vidya Narayana said, “Content creators across the globe can now seamlessly collab. We wanted to build something that would let diverse talent anywhere on the planet unite, combine their talents, and individuality into something wonderful together.” The app has builtin monetization for creators through contests and sponsorships.

Weekly contests such as RSeries and Rizzle360 have helped spur exceptional content by the minute, say the co-founders. The platform’s content encompasses everything from serious talk shows, to broadly scoped mini-series ranging from horror thrillers to comedic spoofs. “All videos other than song and dance can be made on our app,” adds Lakshminath. He concludes, “With the Herculean surge in online video content and the alarming rate of subsequent consumption of the same, Rizzle is positioned to be at the forefront of original content with all things real.”

What makes it click

It was clear to us that video is the future. We committed ourselves to build an interactive video platform hat can be the home to global scale discussions