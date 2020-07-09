Pandemic turns  HR professional an entrepreneur

Tejaswi Chunchu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I work as an HR professional in Wipro, Hyderabad. The pandemic has changed the way I think and that in turn has completely changed my life. Right from my childhood, I was always dreamt of becoming an entrepreneur as my dad himself was into a small scale business. But no one encouraged my idea as they felt a girl cannot do it on her own.

During the pandemic, when everybody was stuck at home, I had the opportunity to read, research and learn more about entrepreneurship. There’s a saying by J.K.Rowling - “I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a book.” And, yes it did happen to me. I started with starting a page on Instagram called Hey_Jate which is about affiliate marketing and I’m earning a pretty good amount from it. With this, I have also made plans to start a startup company where I will be manufacturing my own goods, and my company will give an opportunity to all the local vendors in India. What did it take for me to start this? I was inspired by that 1% of billionaires in India by reading, exploring about how they’ve become entrepreneurs during this pandemic.

Maybe reading is the most traditional way, but it has inspired me and kept motivating me all this while. I regret that I have wasted my 22 years without doing anything but just chilling with friends, clubbing, etc etc. This pandemic has helped me realise what I am and what I can do. I have become from a person who sleeps at 2 am and wakes up at 11 am and whiling away my day to a hustler who wakes up at 6 am, does her workout, watch inspiring Youtube and Instagram videos about affiliate marketing, and my job. Thanks to all the authors, blog writers, poets, and online trainers for keeping me motivated during pandemic and help me achieve my goals.

— Tejaswi Chunchu, Law of attraction believer, entrepreneur and social worker