Stargazers make most of lower pollution, clear skies

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city is witnessing very low levels of air pollution which is not just good for the health of residents, but has also turned out to be a wonderful opportunity for stargazers and astrophotographers in the city. The lockdown to tackle COVID- 19, coupled with the ongoing monsoon season, has resulted in lower-than-usual pollution levels, which has ensured cleaner air, and less noise and light. On Wednesday, the city Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 36, which indicates a ‘good’ AQI level and falls under the best category of air quality parameters.

Speaking to Express, Director of BM Birla Science Centre BG Sidharth said, “Multiple reports have suggested that due to the lockdown this year, the pollution levels have gone down drastically. As there are traffic restrictions at night, light pollution is also less, making it a good time for stargazing.” Stating that stargazers have much to look forward to due to clearer skies, he added that during the monsoon, after fresh spells of rain, the sky is clear and most favorable for stargazing.

“As of now, planetariums are shut in the city and due to the current restrictions, people cannot go to far off places. However, they can do stargazing from their terraces with naked eyes during this time of the year. The night sky is densely packed with stars, and with a clear sky, we can see a few planets too,” he said.

Sharing his experience, an enthusiastic stargazer from the city said, “On Tuesday night, I had gone to my building’s terrace and I could see Jupiter and Mars. I use an app called ‘StarTracker’ with which you can point your phone to the sky and see the position of planets, the moon, various stars and galaxies on your screen. I wish I had a telescope.” An astrophotographer from the city said July is a good month for celestial events, as multiple events will occur during the month, like the last quarter moon on July 12.