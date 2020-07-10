KTR to kickstart two flyovers in lower tank bund area of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for the construction of four-lane bi-directional elevated corridor from Indira Park to Azamabad via NTR Stadium, Ashok Nagar and RTC X Roads, and also for the construction of second-level three-lane bi-directional grade separator from Ram Nagar to Baghlingampally. The foundation stone will be laid on Saturday morning.

In the first phase of the project, a 2.62 kilometre long elevated corridor from Indira Park to Azamabad would be constructed. In the second phase, an 850 metres long second-level independent flyover would be laid between Ram Nagar and Baghlingampally. The project is estimated to be completed at a cost of `426 crore, and is expected to ease traffic in the area.

Minister reviews master plan for expansion of city roads

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao held a review meeting to discuss the construction and expansion of city roads under various projects in the city on Thursday.

The Minister asked officials to focus on micro-planning for development of city roads. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, engineers and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan attended the meeting at Pragati Bhavan. Rao suggested that Hyderabad can be divided into four zones for implementation of micro-planning. He asked officials to plan and present a detailed report of existing roads, with plans for their widening.

Rao directed the GHMC Commissioner to ensure green cover along both the new and existing roads, and also a median to be constructed on all major 100-feet roads. He inquired about the progress of ongoing GHMC works.

The Commissioner told the Minister that by the end of this July, under the first phase, the corporation will complete the construction of 23 link roads.

Flyover, wider roads to ease traffic

