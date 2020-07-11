STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Giving folk artistes a contemporary designer touch

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following your passion pays, and 23-year-old Ranjitha Guvvala proves that. After her debut in Tollywood as a fashion designer in the movie Uppena, she is waiting for pending projects to pick up once the pandemic situation eases. In the meantime, she is designing and shipping clothes all over the world from her workshop in Khammam through her label Lumixtra Designs. Ranjitha, who has made a mark by designing clothes for folk singer Mangli and  Jabardasth child artiste Yodha, never studied fashion design. Bowing to her parents’ wishes, she completed BTech, but had no desire to pursue a career in software.

That’s why, when Yodha’s father, who is also from Khammam, suggested that she should design clothes for his daughter, Ranjitha grabbed the opportunity. Soon, she was designing for singers and TV artistes. Right now, she is all geared up to dress up Roja, YSRCP leader and actor.

Ranjitha’s specialty is traditional outfits, and has an exhaustive line of half-saris and saris. Her gowns are popular too. Speaking to Express, the designer said: “I love working with colours. I like to use pattu clothes and zardozi in my work. In my workshop, I have a team of 10 members. They are from Kolkata. While six of them are involved in stitching work, four do Maggam (hand embroidery) work.” This fashion designer procures dress material from Surat, Mumbai, Delhi and Kanchipuram.

When asked which of her creations are most coveted by her clients, she says: “Many like my wedding ensembles and half-saris. There is also a good demand for Banaras Paithani clothes. “Talking about her fashion icons, she says: “I like Deepika Padukone’s style, and admire clothes designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. One of the Telugu films which left an impression on me in terms of costume design was Sye Raa by Sushmita Konidela.”

—   Kakoli Mukherjee
kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
@kakoliMukherje2

