My blush face keeps me on the run now

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I took up a 40 days x 100 km run challenge started by a startup called N Coldpressed. The purpose was to make my lazy bones move everyday, even if it’s for just a while. As part of the challenge, one has to increase the distance ran or the time period they ran the previous day. And the only criteria is never miss a day’s run, going by the startup’s tagline #StayingCommitted.

Anybody who wishes to join can ask the company for a Nike Run App-challange link and Voila! All I did was to downloaded a few apps which could track my runs. I selected a few pair of tracks that had pockets for phone for tracking and a pair of shoes. I used to do my warm up running up and down the staircase. Initially I started running near my colony. Eventually while passing through the by lanes, from my place I used to run to nearby landmarks, like metro stations, increasing my milestone each time with a farther landmark.

Only when I felt lethargic or when it rained and I didn’t want to give up, I ran on my terrace too. My preferred is mornings. The time I started feeling grateful about early morning, birds tweaking, sun rising, cool breeze, quiet neighbourhood, it just felt right. And I had no reason to let any negative emotions create an excuse. I’ve been reading in books about how getting up in the morning has amazing benefits on the mind, so wanted to check that out. All those who were a part of the 100km x40 days #StayingCommitted challenge, download the App- Nike Run Club. And Impact (which donates money for the distance tracked).

Whenever I felt lazy, I only asked myself one question – What of today is your last day? Would you want to go away feeling guilty of not putting in enough work. That changed everything.

I took it up to change myself, and the competitive environment helped me always be active and never miss a day. My post-run face is addictive. I call it the ‘blush face’ – the sweat, the pink face and the stamina increase every bit of the leg ache worth it. It took over a 30days to make it a habit. And today even in periods, I feel like getting up and running at least for 20 minutes. The splendid mornings, the sunshine and the birds kept me inspired.

Rutvi Shah, Communications professional and runner, Himayathnagar