The French connection

July 14 every year had a celebratory mood in the city for some given it is Bastille Day, the French National Day.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alliance Francaise Hyderabad and French Consulate in Bangalore are celebrating the occasion online given the strict restrictions due to the Covid- 19. The Consul General Dr. Marjorie Vanbaelinghem invited guests to celebrate online as the Consulate General of France has decided to help, through donations to certain organisations that work for the betterment of the underprivileged. For example, they have chosen Manamadurai Rural Development Trust (MRDT) is a trust founded by Father Ceyrac more than 30 focuses on farming in Manamadurai and treating children with severe disabilities through a physiotherapy centre and a project for family support to Irulas tribals of the region.

While Marica Higher Educational Society, founded in 1990 in the city of Hyderabad, is also selected by them as it aims to welcome to school all children without making any difference in caste, social status, or physical disabilities. Another organisation is Pawmencap, a school for mentally disabled people suffering from autism, trisomy, and other handicaps. The school has several programmes addressing those in the age group of six and goes up to the adults.

French National Day
