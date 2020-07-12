STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi wants mosque at same spot

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the demolition of mosques and a temple inside the Secretariat complex as unfortunate.

Published: 12th July 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | EPS, RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the demolition of mosques and a temple inside the Secretariat complex as unfortunate and urged that criminal action should be taken against the contractors.

Earlier, Owaisi got tested for Covid-19 at the Nizamia General Hospital to “spread awareness, encourage public to get tested”.

After getting tested, Owaisi said, “The Telangana CM’s statement and promise were timely. I request him, on behalf of all ulemas and scholars, that the mosque should be constructed on the very same spot. We request the CM to grant us an audience.

But I want to make it clear that there will be no compromise on the fact that there has to be a mosque in the same place.”

Asaduddin Owaisi gives a sample for Covid-19 test at Nizamia Tibbi Hospital | EPS
Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Hyderabad mosques Secretariat complex
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp