Asaduddin Owaisi wants mosque at same spot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the demolition of mosques and a temple inside the Secretariat complex as unfortunate and urged that criminal action should be taken against the contractors.

Earlier, Owaisi got tested for Covid-19 at the Nizamia General Hospital to “spread awareness, encourage public to get tested”.

After getting tested, Owaisi said, “The Telangana CM’s statement and promise were timely. I request him, on behalf of all ulemas and scholars, that the mosque should be constructed on the very same spot. We request the CM to grant us an audience.

But I want to make it clear that there will be no compromise on the fact that there has to be a mosque in the same place.”