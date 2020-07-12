Daughter Aadyha’s murder drives grief-stricken father to kill himself

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: S Kalyan Rao, the father of five-year-old Aadhya, who was murdered on July 2, has died by suicide. His body was found on the railway tracks at Bhongir on Saturday. Police say he jumped in front of a running train and died. They suspect that Kalyan took the extreme step since he was unable to bear the pain of losing his only daughter.

The Railway Police Inspector at Bhongir, S Kantha Rao, said villagers noticed Kalyan’s body lying on the tracks and alerted the Bhongir station master. After Aadhya’s death, Kalyan Rao left Ghatkesar and had been living with his brothers in Bhongir town. He had become very quiet of late and kept to himself.

A few hours later, his brothers received information from nearby residents about a body lying on the tracks. They rushed to the spot, and found Kalyan lying dead on the tracks.

The 37-year-old, who worked as a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) in Bhongir district, shifted to Ghatkesar with his wife Anusha and daughter. There, Anusha met a man, Karunakar and started having an affair with him.

Karunakar introduced his friend Rajashekar to Anusha. Soon after, Anusha began avoiding Karunakar. A jealous Karunakar then plotted to kill Rajashekar. On July 2, he purchased two surgical blades and went to Anusha’s house. On seeing Karunakar, Rajashekar hid and to enable his escape, Anusha locked up Karunakar in Aadhya’s room.

Enraged, Karunakar slit Aadhya’s throat with the surgical knife and also injured himself in a suicide attempt. Aadhya died while being shifted to the hospital and Karunakar was admitted to Osmania Hospital. A murder case was registered against Karunakar and he was arrested after his discharge from hospital on July 7.