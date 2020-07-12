Hyderabad: 41-yr-old COVID-positive woman dies waiting for hospital bed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising questions on the claims of bed availability in government hospitals, a 41-year-old Covid patient was put through hours of wait for a bed at Koti ENT and Osmania General Hospital, before her death. A home guard from one of the police stations in old city, had to go through the harrowing experience, as he was trying to get help for his wife. The 45-year-old home guard had tested positive for Covid-19 and likely passed it onto his wife, who died within two days of giving her samples.

“My wife was vomiting and had high fever. On July 4, we took her to Charminar Hospital. They took her samples. However, the next day, her condition deteriorated and we took her to Koti ENT, where they said no beds were available. We were then sent to Osmania General Hospital,” said the home guard, on condition of anonymity.

It may be mentioned that the medical bulletin claims the availability of 3,041 oxygen beds. The patient’s family, however, found none at the time of crisis. At OGH, there was an alleged delay in procuring a bed. “It took five hours for an oxygen bed, although her oxygen saturation levels were at 30-40 per cent (SpO2). We tried to get a private cylinder, but failed,” added Abdul Rehman, the patient’s cousin.

When a bed was finally given to her, OGH staff took her samples again due to a delay in results from Charminar. In the case sheets accessed by Express, she was diagnosed with severe acute respiratory infection suggestive of Covid-19. “On July 7, the results arrived from OGH, which confirmed she was Covid positive. They made her wear a PPE kit and said an oxygen ambulance was en route to shift her to Gandhi Hospital,” he added. However, seven hours went by and the ambulance never showed up. Ultimately, by evening that day, the 41-year-old woman passed away.