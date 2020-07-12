STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 41-yr-old COVID-positive woman dies waiting for hospital bed

It may be mentioned that the medical bulletin claims the availability of 3,041 oxygen beds. The patient’s family, however, found none at the time of crisis.

Published: 12th July 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Government Hospital staff collecting samples from patients who came for COVID-19 test. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising questions on the claims of bed availability in government hospitals, a 41-year-old Covid patient was put through hours of wait for a bed at Koti ENT and Osmania General Hospital, before her death. A home guard from one of the police stations in old city, had to go through the harrowing experience, as he was trying to get help for his wife. The 45-year-old home guard had tested positive for Covid-19 and likely passed it onto his wife, who died within two days of giving her samples.

“My wife was vomiting and had high fever. On July 4, we took her to Charminar Hospital. They took her samples. However, the next day, her condition deteriorated and we took her to Koti ENT, where they said no beds were available. We were then sent to Osmania General Hospital,” said the home guard, on condition of anonymity.

It may be mentioned that the medical bulletin claims the availability of 3,041 oxygen beds. The patient’s family, however, found none at the time of crisis. At OGH, there was an alleged delay in procuring a bed. “It took five hours for an oxygen bed, although her oxygen saturation levels were at 30-40 per cent (SpO2). We tried to get a private cylinder, but failed,” added Abdul Rehman, the patient’s cousin.

When a bed was finally given to her, OGH staff took her samples again due to a delay in results from Charminar. In the case sheets accessed by Express, she was diagnosed with severe acute respiratory infection suggestive of Covid-19. “On July 7, the results arrived from OGH, which confirmed she was Covid positive. They made her wear a PPE kit and said an oxygen ambulance was en route to shift her to Gandhi Hospital,” he added. However, seven hours went by and the ambulance never showed up. Ultimately, by evening that day, the 41-year-old woman passed away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmania Hospital Coronavirus deaths Coronavirus victims Hyderabad coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp