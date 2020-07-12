Shabad cop linked to Chigurupati murder case, say ACB sources

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did Shabad Inspector B Shankaraiah, who was recently arrested in a bribery case, have links with Rakesh Reddy - an accused in the murder case of businessman Chigurupati Jayaram?

Investigation agencies are understood to have collected the call data of Shankaraiah, indicating that the inspector had conversations with Rakesh Reddy.

Even as officials remain tight-lipped regarding this connection, it is learnt from sources that the inspector had close nexus with the accused in Jayaram’s murder regarding a land dispute settlement. The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths had arrested Shankaraiah, along with another police official, for demanding Rs 1.2 lakh as bribe for settling a land dispute and amassing illegal assets worth Rs 3.58 crore.

Following court directions, the agency is likely to take custody of the accused for questioning in connection with other illegal activities. During the preliminary investigation, Shankaraiah told ACB officials that the seized immovable and movable assets worth Rs 3.58 crore belonged to his family members and that nothing was on his name. Following this, ACB officials collected details regarding his properties and expenditures. The inspector would also be questioned to cross-check some other details that were obtained by the ACB.