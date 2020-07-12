STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad SPO dies as speeding car hits patrol bike

They planned to return to the police station as it had started raining. Meanwhile, a speeding car hit their bike from the rear.

Published: 12th July 2020 07:57 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An ex-serviceman working as a Special Police Officer (SPO) at Uppal police station died and a constable was injuries when a speeding car hit the bike in which they were travelling on Saturday.
According to the police, SPO Ajay Kumar and constable S Upender were on patrol at the HMDA layout on Friday evening.

They planned to return to the police station as it had started raining. Meanwhile, a speeding car hit their bike from the rear. Ajay Kumar, who was riding pillion, was flung into the air and landed on the windshield of the car. He suffered multiple injuries and was admitted to a corporate hospital at Malakpet, where he died undergoing treatment in the early hours of Saturday. Upender also sustained injuries in the incident.  

A case has been registered against the driver, engineering student Bharat Reddy, and the vehicle was seized. Further investigation is underway, said Uppal Sub-Inspector S Jayaram. B Ajay Kumar, 42, hailed from Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy. He had retired from the Army as a Jawan and later joined the police force as an SPO eight years ago. He had been posted to Uppal police station seven years ago and is survived by his wife and two sons.

