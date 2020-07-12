Varavara Rao’s health worse now, says family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Varavara Rao’s family on Saturday said the revolutionary poet’s health has deteriorated.

He had called them but struggled to speak, and asked a fellow prisoner to talk on his behalf, they said.

Varavara is undergoing treatment at the Taloja jail hospital.

“He has been hallucinating about his parents’ death and asking about their funeral. As he could not speak, he gave the phone to a fellow prisoner, who told our mother that he is in bad shape,” Anala, Varavara Rao’s daughter, said. She requested the Maharashtra and Telangana governments to get him released.

Prof Haragopal had also written to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking his intervention in releasing the poet.