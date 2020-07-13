Hyderabad cop arrested for harassing woman over WhatsApp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A constable from Punjagutta police station was arrested by Banjara Hills police on Sunday for allegedly harassing a woman over WhatsApp.

The accused Veerababu worked at the CM camp office as a security personnel. According to the police, a few days ago, the woman had given a lift to Veerababu to the CM camp office. During the ride, he had taken down her phone number. Ever since that, the constable has been sending her messages, videos and pictures over WhatsApp at odd hours.

Though she asked him not to harass her multiple times, he continued to send her texts. Unable to take the harassment any longer, she approached the Banjara Hills police and lodged a complaint against him.