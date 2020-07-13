STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad coronavirus: Self-care kits for patients in home quarantine

The official added that Covid patients who are hospitalised would not be given the kits.

Published: 13th July 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC authorities set up barricades restricting entry during Bonalu festival in some parts of Hyderabad Old City. (Photo | RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE health wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun distributing ‘self-care kits’ to mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, who are under home quarantine.

“The self-care kit includes paracetamol, B-complex, Vitamin-C tablets, hand sanitiser, a pair of hand gloves and three face masks,” said a senior official from the GHMC’s health wing. The official added that Covid patients who are hospitalised would not be given the kits. “The kit does not have prescription drugs. Usually, these drugs are administered only to patients in hospitals.”

The official further said, “A majority of these kits were distributed in the circles of Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Patancheru and Chandanagar, where the number of Covid cases is high”.

If Covid-positive persons are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, the corporation is sending them home on their will. “It is only if the patient says they can isolate themselves at home by ensuring social distancing, the GHMC sends them home. In case the patient wants to be quarantined at the hospital, the corporation will admit them,” the official said.

Over 10,000 patients are in home quarantine in Greater Hyderabad. The ‘self-care kits’ are being made available for free at government hospitals that are dedicated Covid facilities. However, there might be charges for the same if one is getting tested at a private facility. “The patient must show the test report to collect the kit,” the official source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC COVID-19 COVID patients Coronavirus home quarantine self care kits
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp