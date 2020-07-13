Hyderabad coronavirus: Self-care kits for patients in home quarantine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE health wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun distributing ‘self-care kits’ to mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, who are under home quarantine.

“The self-care kit includes paracetamol, B-complex, Vitamin-C tablets, hand sanitiser, a pair of hand gloves and three face masks,” said a senior official from the GHMC’s health wing. The official added that Covid patients who are hospitalised would not be given the kits. “The kit does not have prescription drugs. Usually, these drugs are administered only to patients in hospitals.”

The official further said, “A majority of these kits were distributed in the circles of Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Patancheru and Chandanagar, where the number of Covid cases is high”.

If Covid-positive persons are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, the corporation is sending them home on their will. “It is only if the patient says they can isolate themselves at home by ensuring social distancing, the GHMC sends them home. In case the patient wants to be quarantined at the hospital, the corporation will admit them,” the official said.

Over 10,000 patients are in home quarantine in Greater Hyderabad. The ‘self-care kits’ are being made available for free at government hospitals that are dedicated Covid facilities. However, there might be charges for the same if one is getting tested at a private facility. “The patient must show the test report to collect the kit,” the official source said.