STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Attention! Rare comet to dazzle Hyderabad sky for three days

People can witness the majestic comet from any terrace or hill-top during the early hours of the morning or late in the night, given the sky is clear.

Published: 13th July 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | A Suresh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Attention, stargazers. A rare comet, currently around 200 million kilometres from Earth, is going to pass our planet. We, Earthlings, can witness the majestic Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) from Monday. Head up to your terraces because estimates suggest that the next time you can see this comet is in the year 8786. 

“People can witness the majestic comet from any terrace or hill-top during the early hours of the morning or late in the night, given the sky is clear. The comet will be visible to the naked eye for around 20 minutes every day. On successive nights, the comet will grow fainter,” Director of BM Birla Planitoriam, Dr BG Sidharth, told Express.

Sidharth said NEOWISE will be visible from Monday (July 13), in the Northwest Constellation Lynx after 7.45 pm (IST), five degrees from the horizon. However, after around Wednesday (July 15), up until sometime in August, it will be visible from the country at night.

Comet C/2020 F3 was recently discovered by NASA’s Near Earth Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) telescope on March 27, 2020. It is deemed to be one of the brightest comets to pass Earth in decades. NEOWISE’s infrared signature reveals that its nucleus or the main body is about 5-km wide. It is covered with ice and dust, leftover from when it was formed along with our solar system, 4.6 billion years ago.

While it is estimated that we can see one comet a year with our naked eye, ‘major’ comets, such as NEOWISE, can be seen from Earth on an average of every five to 10 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
comet star gazing Hyderabad
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp