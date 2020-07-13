Undervalued goods from UAE seized by Customs in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A consignment from UAE that arrived at the Inland Container Depot at Sanath Nagar in the city, containing accessories valued at Rs 1.24 crore, has been seized by Customs officials. A case has been registered against the consignees. According to sources, the goods in the consignment were registered in the name of a few traders in the city. To evade customs duty, the consignees had undervalued the goods.

Inquiries revealed that the consignment arrived at the depot a few days ago and contained accessories like mobile chargers, bluetooth speakers, electrical toys and other electrical and electronic products. During the customs clearance, the value of the consignment was shown as less than Rs 15 lakh. However, customs officials were suspicious of the real value of the goods, and thoroughly checked the consignment. Based on their check, the value of the accessories came upto Rs 1.24 crore.