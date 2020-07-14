STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amberpet Hyderabad's worst COVID-19 affected suburb

According to the latest data released by the GHMC, Malakpet, Karwan and Goshamahal have emerged as potential red zones

A woman registring her name to get COVID-19 tested at Urban Primary Health Centre in Hyderabad on Monday.(Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday released the data relating to over 16,000 Covid positive cases in Hyderabad. The list hosted on the GHMC official website includes a unique patient ID, gender, ward, circle and the zone administered by the corporation. According to the list, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad stood at 16,114 as on Monday, before the medical bulletin was put out.

Amberpet circle is the worst-affected suburb in the city with over 1,500 positive cases. Malakpet, Karwan and Goshamahal have recorded over 1,000 cases each and can be considered as potential ‘red zones’ or ‘hot spots’. Not far behind, but still not to be taken for granted are each of the circles of Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Mehdipatnam, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda, Secunderabad and Begumpet which have recorded over 500 Covid-positive cases.

On an average, these areas show between 700- 800 cases. Least affected areas in the city include Alwal and Gajularamaram with less than 100 cases each. The western region or IT corridor of Hyderabad is relatively safer than the central or southern regions of the State that are affected most.

The data suggests that both Gachibowli and Serilingampally have 400 cases. This is less than half of what is being seen in the central and southern circles. The least affected circle in the city is Patancheruvu with only 10 positive cases.

