Are both your eyes the same colour?

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that July 12 was National Different Coloured Eyes Day and that there are some who have different colours in their eyes. This eye condition is called Heterochromia, a condition in which an individual’s irises are differently coloured. It can be either congenital (present at birth) or acquired later in life (through an injury or a disease). It occurs mainly in humans, and in certain breeds of cats and dogs.

This rare condition is seen only in one per cent of the human population, informs Dr Raja Narayanan, honorary secretary, Vitreo Retina Society (VRSI). “For most people it is a natural difference in colours like skin colour or hair colour. The colour of our eyes is determined by the amount of pigment in the iris.

Hence, iris helps regulate the amount of light entering the eye. When there is bright light, the iris closes the pupil to let in less light. Therefore, some people have blue eyes, light brown eyes or dark brown eyes.” Dr Raja says, “In most people, the colour depends on genetic factors, but it could also indicate an eye problem. If both the eyes have different colours, for example, one eye is brown and the other is light brown in colour. The second condition can be if you start noticing a change in your eye colour as you turn older and it’s not from birth. The third condition is called Albinism or Albino. It happens to people who are completely fair, even their eyebrows and hair are white.”

Does this condition require treatmaent? Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, head, Child Sight Institute, LV Prasad Eye Institute, says, “No treatment is required unless there is Albinism etc. Heterochromia of iris only in one eye warrants a thorough check-up to rule out any eye, neurological or systemic issues.”

Eye eye captain!

Alexander the Great, historians say, had a blue eye and a brown

Mila Kunis

Angelina Jolie

Demi Moore

Kate Bosworth

Kiefer Sutherland

Henry Cavill

Benedict Cumberbatch

Christopher Walken

Karishma Mani all have different coloured eyes

