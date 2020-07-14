STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Are both your eyes the same colour?

This eye condition is called Heterochromia,  a condition in which an individual’s irises are differently coloured.

Published: 14th July 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that July 12 was National Different Coloured Eyes Day and that there are some who have different colours in their eyes. This eye condition is called Heterochromia,  a condition in which an individual’s irises are differently coloured. It can be either congenital (present at birth) or acquired later in life (through an injury or a disease). It occurs mainly in humans, and in certain breeds of cats and dogs.

This rare condition is seen only in one per cent of the  human population, informs Dr Raja Narayanan, honorary secretary, Vitreo Retina Society (VRSI). “For most people it is a natural difference in colours like skin colour or hair colour. The colour of our eyes is determined by the amount of pigment in the iris.

Hence, iris helps regulate the amount of light entering the eye. When there is bright light, the iris closes the pupil to let in less light. Therefore, some people have blue eyes, light brown eyes or dark brown eyes.” Dr Raja says, “In most people, the colour depends on genetic factors, but it could also indicate an eye problem. If both the eyes have different colours, for example, one eye is brown and the other is light brown in colour. The second condition can be if you start noticing a change in your eye colour as you turn older and it’s not from birth. The third condition is called Albinism or Albino. It happens to people who are completely fair, even their eyebrows and hair are white.”

Does this condition require treatmaent? Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, head, Child Sight Institute, LV Prasad Eye Institute, says, “No treatment is required unless there is Albinism etc. Heterochromia of iris only in one eye warrants a thorough check-up to rule out any eye, neurological or systemic issues.”  

Eye eye captain!

Alexander the Great, historians say, had a blue eye and a brown

Mila Kunis

Angelina Jolie

Demi Moore

Kate Bosworth

Kiefer Sutherland

Henry Cavill

Benedict Cumberbatch

Christopher Walken

Karishma Mani all have different coloured eyes

— Tamanna S Mehdi
tamanna @newindianexpress.com
@tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp