Contactless commutes are back

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bounce initiated a #SafeMove campaign in Hyderabad and was flagged off by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of I&C & IT Telangana. Anil G, COO and Co-Founder, Bounce took Ranjan through the safety protocols implemented by Bounce to ensure its users can ride without any health-related worries. Ranjan rode a Bounce scooter on Basheerbagh, as a part of the campaign, to highlight the benefits of shared mobility and contactless commute at the time of COVID-19 crisis. Bounce scooters are treated with an antimicrobial solution also known as Germ Shield that deeply sanitises the surfaces, killing 99.9% microbes including deadly viruses such as SARS. commute. “We provide long-term rental plans,” he added.