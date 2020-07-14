Drain water floods Osmania General Hospital due to heavy showers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More troubles for the dilapidated Osmania General Hospital as the roof and drainage system gave away to the monsoon showers on Monday, flooding the entire ground floor of the heritage block. The showers took place in the evening, following which the floors were filled with stinking drain water.

In a video shot by someone inside the hospital, the individual can be seen wading through ankle length water. Aghast he says how much water can flow into a hospital and comments, “No budget for hospitals in Telangana”.

In another video shot late at night, the wet floors and stagnation in corridors can be seen through the various alleyways.

#APATHY : More troubles for the Osmania General Hospital staff and patients in #Hyderabad as the roof and drainage systems of the heritage block give away. Patients and staff hop across wet floors @Eatala_Rajender @TelanganaCMO @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/XgozVf0pOp — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) July 13, 2020

The person shooting the video can be heard describing how the water was very high and the whole hospital was swept by the staff to prevent any hygiene issues to sick patients. A glimpse of the ward is also seen where helpless patients along with attendants are sitting atop beds. The hospital has 6 wards, including one intensive care unit.

The entrance to the ward is placed with heaps of clothes to prevent water from entering.

