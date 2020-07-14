In Telangana, cops beat virus but not social stigma

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: COVID survivors from the Police Department have successfully overcome the virus, but continue to face a ‘boycott’ of all kinds even after completing the post-recovery quarantine period. “More than Covid and its symptoms, this attitude is more painful,” shares a Covid survivor cop. Not just recovered cops, their family members are also facing a similar situation, they said. During the initial days, there were a few cases in the department.

But after the lockdown was relaxed, there has been a steady increase of Covid cases in the department, especially in the three Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. Gradually, the numbers started to increase and now, around 200 personnel have tested positive. While a majority of them were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, there are over five Covid deaths in the Hyderabad Commissionerate. Most others have recovered completely.

But now they face a bigger problem, in the form of panicky neighbours. “If I was not in the Police Department, they would have got me to vacate my rented flat by now,” said an Inspector. The families of Covid survivors are also facing social ostracising. “Even when my children walk in the corridor, doors are shut. Some residents are angry that because of us getting infected, the entire building has been placed under quarantine,” said another Inspector.

Gandhi nurses decline offer, continue strike

Despite a promised hike by Rs 10,000 in salaries, the 220- odd outsourced nurses at Gandhi Hospital refused to rejoin duties. They were unhappy with the revised packages saying that it did not account for their experience and years of service. “Our peers who are part of government contract are given `34,000. The new recruits are being given `25k. They want to put us in the same salary slab which is unacceptable,” said Meghamala, head of outsourced nurses union