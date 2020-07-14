STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

In Telangana, cops beat virus but not social stigma

After the lockdown was relaxed, there has been a steady increase of Covid cases in the department, especially in the three Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

Published: 14th July 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic policemen attend a function in which City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar felicitated Covid survivors in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  COVID survivors from the Police Department have successfully overcome the virus, but continue to face a ‘boycott’ of all kinds even after completing the post-recovery quarantine period. “More than Covid and its symptoms, this attitude is more painful,” shares a Covid survivor cop. Not just recovered cops, their family members are also facing a similar situation, they said. During the initial days, there were a few cases in the department.

But after the lockdown was relaxed, there has been a steady increase of Covid cases in the department, especially in the three Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. Gradually, the numbers started to increase and now, around 200 personnel have tested positive. While a majority of them were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, there are over five Covid deaths in the Hyderabad Commissionerate. Most others have recovered completely.

But now they face a bigger problem, in the form of panicky neighbours. “If I was not in the Police Department, they would have got me to vacate my rented flat by now,” said an Inspector. The families of Covid survivors are also facing social ostracising. “Even when my children walk in the corridor, doors are shut. Some residents are angry that because of us getting infected, the entire building has been placed under quarantine,” said another Inspector.

Gandhi nurses decline offer, continue strike

Despite a promised hike by Rs 10,000 in salaries, the 220- odd outsourced nurses at Gandhi Hospital refused to rejoin duties. They were unhappy with the revised packages saying that it did not account for their experience and years of service. “Our peers who are part of government contract are given `34,000. The new recruits are being given `25k. They want to put us in the same salary slab which is unacceptable,” said Meghamala, head of outsourced nurses union

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID survivors Hyderabad police Coronavirus Telangana police COVID-19 stigma
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp