MG Road’s Parsi Fire Temple turns a grand 100

HYDERABAD: A piece of Hyderabad’s history turns 100 this July 14. The Khan Bahadur Edulji Sohrabji Chenai Anjuman Dar-e-Meher, the Parsi temple at MG Road, is celebrating its centenary year, as per the Zoroastrian Shahenshai Calendar. The Dar-e-Meher, which is one of the three fire temples in Hyderabad, caters to more than 1,000 Parsis living in the city. The three fire temple compounds have residential flats in which 430 families, reside.The celebrations are muted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and only a few devotees will be allowed inside to witness the rituals.

Chief priest Aspi Patel said: “We will be starting with 6.30 am prayer by offering sandalwood to the Holy Fire. Another special prayer ‘Tandarosti’ will be said after that for the wellbeing of the community. This ritual is known as the ‘Machi Ceremony.’”

“The Dar-e-Meher, or the agiary, houses a consecrated fire which burns eternally. It is the second highest grade of Holy Fire. Parsi Zoroastrians worship the supreme creator Ahura Mazda, and fire is the living symbol of Ahura Mazda on earth,” said Arnaz Bisney, a member of the community.

Seth Jamshedji Edulji Chenoy, son of Khan Bahadur Seth Edulji Sohrabji Chenoy and Bai Pirojbai Edulji Chenoy, along with his brothers, built this agiary in memory of their late father. The Chenoy family came to Hyderabad 200 years ago. Dastoor Khurshed Dastoor Behram Jamasp Asa consecrated the Dar-e-Meher during the reign of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.

The head priest, who has been tending to the holy fire for 30 years, said: “On regular days, our rituals start with an offering of sandalwood to the Holy Fire and ringing of bells, accompanied by a prayer in praise of the fire. This is known as the ‘Boi’ ceremony and is performed five times a day . We also perform prayer for departed souls on their death anniversaries, with close family in attendance.”

Shapoor Turkey, another member of the community, said: “The story goes that the founder of this temple had a disagreement with the management of the other fire temples in the city, and that is why he built another one.”

A 40-min YouTube video made by Arnaz, to be uploaded on July 14 and will give a glimpse about the Parsi community living in Hyderabad.

