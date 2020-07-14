Online program for executives

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, is launching its first-ever online executive education programme titled “Career Accelerator.”

The 11-month programme by the not-for-profit brand in the field of Management Development since 1956, will have weekend classes with competency development approach in the context of the current business environment.

“The programme, designed for working executives (with a Bachelor’s degree) who aspire for career growth by developing their managerial knowledge, skills and capabilities, has four modules. Modules I and II are General Management courses and Modules II and IV offer Micro Masters specialization in Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain, Strategy, Operations etc along with special courses to develop Personal Mastery (individual managerial and leadership abilities) and online Business Simulation Games,” the Programme Directors Dr. Shahaida P, and Kali Charan Sabat, said in a press release.