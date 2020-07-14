STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain lashes Hyderabad, IMD issues orange alert in Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Telangana, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the State till July 15.

A traffic cop helps two-wheeler riders on a flooded street at Mahboob Mansion Market after heavy rain in Hyderabad on Monday evening

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Telangana, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the State till July 15. Hyderabad is likely to witness moderate to heavy spells of rain in the meantime. On Monday, a moderate but intense bout of rainfall hit the twin cities for a short period of time late in the afternoon. Many roads in the areas of Uppal, Nampally, Bahadurpura, Charminar and Asif Nagar were inundated.

On the same day, according to data from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), 11 cm of rainfall was registered at Narnoor in Hyderabad followed by 10 cm of rainfall at Venkatpur of Mulugu. In the capital city, Uppal registered 5.9 cm of rainfall while Nampally saw around 4.6 cm. “A partly cloudy sky with light to moderate pre-monsoon rain or thundershowers will be observed till July 17 in Hyderabad,” said the IMD.

OGH FLOODED WITH RAIN WATER

Osmania General Hospital was flooded with rain water and overflowing drains after the rains on Monday night. Six wards, including an ICU, all of which are on the ground floor, were flooded, forcing patients to take refuge on their beds.

