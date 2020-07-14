Software firm facilitates return of 210 employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tech Mahindra, a digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions firm, said it has facilitated return of over 210 employees and their dependents who were stranded in the United States due to Covid-19 induced lockdown. A special chartered flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport took off on July 13 to bring Tech Mahindra employees back to their homes, and will land in Hyderabad, India on July 14.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “Bringing our US-based associates and their dependents back home conveys our commitment towards our core values of ensuring employees’ safety first, and reiterates Tech Mahindra’s ability to be adaptable and agile in keeping mission-critical systems on for global clients from anywhere in the world, even during times of crisis.”

With the recent Covid-19 outbreak, the firm said it has taken all the necessary preventive measures to ensure the wellness and well-being of its associates. Tech Mahindra’s investments over the years in digital collaboration tools combined with a culture of working remotely, has enabled the organisation to prepare for a world where people are physically separated from their workplaces at a large scale.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, health, safety and well-being of our associates is core to our business and HR policies and decisions. Helping our people in the US, and bringing them back home reiterates our allegiance towards our core-values and RISETM tenets – Accepting no limits, Alternative thinking, and Driving positive change – instilled in every member of the Mahindra family, and visible in all our decisions and organizational practices.”

The ‘e’ in the name reflects Tech Mahindra’s agility in adjusting to a global crisis situation. The “e” in the familiar Tech Mahindra logo is now boxed inside the home for the next few weeks, and showcases how Tech Mahindra’s 125,200+ associates have adjusted to the crisis and are meeting the organisation’s commitments to keep critical systems running for global clients, including governments, public-sector institutions, healthcare institutions and leading service companies.

This is being achieved without compromising on the safety of the employees, the company said.