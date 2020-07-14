'When I found that I was Covid-19 positive’: Survivors recount experiences

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: With the news of Bollywood’s first family, the Bachchans, testing positive and so many more in our own neighbourhood. the virus seem to be much closer to us than ever. We talk to four Covid-19 survivors in the city to find out what went through their mind when they found themselves positive and how they stood strong, doing what it takes, to come out clean by Kakoli Mukherjee

I lost my sense of smell

The very first sign was when I got a bad headache along with a light fever. I thought it was a usual attack of sinusitis, which I get this time of the year. However, I got up next morning with a body pain and the loss of smell. I reached out to my family doctor and a few specialists, who asked me to get tested and start the Covid-19 medication protocol. Soon, my test results showed that I had contracted the virus. I decided to get treated at home. I’d advise others not to go to the hospital unless necessary.

My fever worsened and I had pains all over my body. My stomach took a beating as well. I decided to move to a plant-based diet during this week as it’s lighter on the gut. I was put on the drip for three days as I was dehydrated too. On the fourth day, I got a chest scan which showed some ground glass patches, which is not a good sign. However, I was maintaining my blood oxygen levels. I started having warm water with turmeric and ginger, cut off desserts and red meat from my diet.

On the sixth day, I found some relief. My headaches and fever reduced, and I was able to sleep better. After eight days and losing four kg, my sense of taste started coming back. The key to beating Covid-19 is a strong mindset. Don’t panic. Please don’t consult too many doctors. Keep your mind occupied - read, watch Netflix, play video games. Keep your mind strong to face the isolation period. Don’t waste your time on the phone and discuss sundry treatment options. There are so many social media forwards which advise to take various tonics. Please do not follow them. Trust your doctor and immune system. Maintaining an active lifestyle over the last few months helped me. On the ninth day, the result was negative. My takeaway from the experience was ‘no fear’.

— Dr Krishna Reddy Pingle, consultant radiologist, Sunshine Hospitals

‘Ostracised by village, lost livelihood’

Covid-19 has robbed my family of all means of livelihood. Three members from my family — my husband, my son and I — tested positive at the end of April. We recovered and returned to our village by May 6, but the villagers have ostracised us. My husband was working in a cycle repair shop, and he was replaced. I am unable to find work because no one wants to hire us. In fact, they do not allow us to travel in the same auto rickshaw, despite the fact that we are free of the virus now. We live at Thirumalagiri mandal of Suryapet district. After my husband tested positive, I was also asked to get tested at the government hospital. I, along with my son, were found to have the virus. However, all of us were asymptomatic. We were kept in an isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital for 16 days. After we tested negative twice, we were discharged. However, our ordeal had not ended. In addition to boycotting us, the villagers also called the landlord, persuading him to not rent his place to us. I am grateful to him that he did not pay heed to them. But the rents are piling, and we need to find work soon.

— Tasnim Sultana, domestic help, Sainikpuri

‘Do not panic, stay strong’

Five persons from my 12-member family tested positive for Covid-19, and today, we have all recovered from it. We were fortunate to get timely help and were taken care of by a good team in a corporate hospital. On June 11, my brother and I contracted fever. We were coughing, too. We contacted our family doctor who started a treatment plan. I am a diabetic and also have high blood pressure. On June 20, my oxygen level dropped suddenly. On the same day, all the 12 members tested positive for the virus. I was immediately admitted into a hospital as drop in oxygen level is a worrying sign. On June 29, I was discharged from the hospital. My mother, who is 68 years old and a diabetic, recovered too. My advice to the public is that no one should panic and contact a health professional immediately. Since the time I put up my story on Facebook, many contacted me for guidance. I have realised that many still are unaware about the symptoms and the processes after the tests are positive. The government should organise door-to-door campaign to raise awareness about the disease. Younger persons with no co-morbidities should not fear the virus at all.

— Manoj Kothari, automobile financer