STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19 patients forced to share isolation ward with the dead at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital

At one of the wards in Osmania General Hospital, 20 patients had to share space with two bodies for over seven hours

Published: 15th July 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH> (Photo | EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When 45-year-old Satish (name changed) went to Osmania General Hospital (OGH), he was told his recurrent kidney issue became worse and he needs treatment.

However, since he reported serious Covid- 19 symptoms, he was sent to the OGH isolation ward for three days.

Little did he know that during the three days, he would be sharing his ward with those who are dead. He had a harrowing experience at OGH isolation ward for Covid-19 suspects, where many patients had to spend excruciating number of hours beside lifeless bodies due to administrative apathy.

TNIE visited the eighth ward isolation centre at OGH on Monday and found one of the wards with 20 patients, forced to share the space with two dead patients for over seven hours.

“It has been three days and I am somehow holding on. I have been forced to sit beside a dead woman and fight the thought that I would die next,” shared Satish sitting on the bed with his wife.

Barely a space of 100 metres sets them apart in the packed room. It is learnt that the bodies are of individuals who came to the hospital two to four days ago and died even before the results came.

Since, they are still in suspected stage and their test results are yet to come, the hospital authorities have left the bodies in the ward itself.

“We came from Chevella on Saturday as my 70-year-old mother-in-law was breathless. On Monday morning she died and now we are running pillar to post to get the test results,” said Sultana Begum, the attendant of the deceased.

It is only a piece of blanket that covers her late mother-in-law. The flowers for the final rites are placed beside her body in a cover.

“The protocol is that when a person dies without giving a sample, we let them take the body immediately. However, if samples are given, then the protocol is to wait until the report comes. Usually, in that phase, the body is shifted to the mortuary,” informed a doctor on duty. However, ward staff on duty said the delay in shifting bodies to the mortuary is because of shortage in trolleys.

“We have to shift 10-15 bodies in a day and there are only two trollies,” added a ward staff member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital OGH COVID patients Coronavirus deaths isolation wards Coronavirus victims Hyderabad hospitals Hyderabad coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odissi dancers Vinod Kevin and Vrinda Chaddha and (below) Sowmya, a disciple of Bharatanatyam exponent Geeta Chandran.
Life with COVID-19: Odisha artists go digital, perform online for audiences
Its tributaries such as Subansiri at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Burhidihing at Chenimari in Dibrugarh, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing at Kamrup and Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing in Nalbari are flowing above the danger mark. (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods: Six more dead, over 21.63 lakh people affected, Kaziranga inundated
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp