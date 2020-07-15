I created my DIY skincare regimen

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One of the DIYs I have tried was making home made coloured lip balm using beetroot juice and ghee which was  good and repaired my lips.

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With time on my hands, I started getting intertested in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) skincare. My interest in DIY skincare comes from my mom and grandmother! They used to give me tips on every skincare problem I had simple remedies like applying haldi and tulasi or honey and cinnamon powder for pimples was always there from the beginning. As life was racy before lockdown I couldn’t invest much time on it. The only good thing about lockdown was that I got to know about my interest in skincare and turn it into a hobby – the only thing that kept me sane, during these stressful times actually.  

So, I started applying some masks my mom suggested by mom using ingredients available at home like besan, tomato paste, honey and curd was my constant mask for radiant skin. I  made a video out of it and shared on my Instagram (@raji_blah is my Instagram handle. I post some good skincare and hair care tips. I was overwhelmed by the response.

I started researching Pinterest about different DIY recipes and also got a few tips from my grandmother, like homemade kalonji hair oil which my grandmother used to apply for my mom and me when we were young. I have made the oil (using coconut oil, kalonji seeds, castor oil and Fenugreek seeds powder) and shared the recipe on my Instagram too:)

I was surprised how good my hair felt. Also many people liked it when I posted about it. I also got some ideas from a YouTube channel called Little DIY. I have made DIYs for undereye cream using potato and cucumber juice and a lip scrub using ground coffee, cinnamon powder, and vaseline. All these have worked well for me.

One of the DIYs I have tried was making home made coloured lip balm using beetroot juice and ghee which was  good and repaired my lips.

And also, I have set a routine for myself by understanding my skin’s needs and started bygetting inspired from the skin routine of the Koreans. I have been following their routine morning and night  like double cleansing, using Vitamin C serum and snail mucin essence (did a lot of research about these products before buying it) and I am happy how my skin turned out. I have been showcasing my journey on Instagram too. Lockdown has made me creative in a very good way and spared me some time for personal care:) Also, all the skincare products I have been using are cruelty-free and few are indian brands. Soon I would love to buy everything made in India.

– Rajitha Kaveli,Nallakunta, Hyderabad

